Abbeville's ‘Gold Fish Pond’

There’s a new pond in downtown Abbeville, at least for the moment.

Numerous people have taken notice.

Councilman Brady Broussard Jr. called it a “Gold Fish Pond.”

It’s located at the corner of Pere Megret and Main Street.

To be clear, while it has a nice design, it’s not a designed pond. It is part of the Streetscape beautification project that will be filled in, but in the mean time is collecting water after a rainy day.

“The contractor was supposed to have filled that in with brick by now,” Broussard said. “(Public Works Director) Clay Menard has contacted the contractor to bring resolution to that incomplete area.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council approved partial payment No. 4 to Glenn Lege Construction, LLC, for the Abbeville Downtown Streetscaping Project. This partial payment is for $106,872.75.

The beautification project features improved sidewalks, the addition of multiple handicap accessibility points and other improvements is being largely funded by a reimbursable $475,000 grant from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). Work began on the project in January.

Concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic could affect the state’s ability to reimburse the city, the Council decided to stop the project until there is a clearer picture with the state.

“We are holding off until we see how long it takes for the state to reimburse us for that work,” Mayor Mark Piazza said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Crews with Glenn Lege have completed the portion of the project from the corner of Pere Megret and Main Street, to the corner of Pere Megret and Washington Street.

“The only thing left is the landscaping, pavers and the sign,” Menard told the council during Tuesday’s meeting.

The sign will say “Welcome to Historic Downtown Abbeville.” It will display the city’s symbol, under which will read “Bienvenue.”