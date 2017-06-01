Abbeville's Daylily Festival moving indoors

For the first time in its 15-year existence, the Daylily Festival and Garden Show will be moving from its home in downtown Abbeville.

The event, which begins tomorrow at 8:30 a.m., is being moved to the Rec building in A.A. Comeaux Park. It has taken place in Magdalen Square in each of its previous years.

Organizers announced the decision to move the festival Thursday morning, citing a forecast that calls for rain today and Saturday. Vendors generally use most of Friday to set up.

“We would love to keep it in the square,” said Abbeville Main Street Manager Charlene Beckett, “but with all the work that vendors have already put in, it is not fair to take any chances by keeping it outside.”

There may be a roof over it, rather than the canopy created by the oaks of Magdalen Square, but this year’s Daylily Festival will still offer all that it always has.

“It’s still going to be a great event,” Beckett said.

There are 46 vendors who will be set up inside the Rec building. Daylilies are expected to move quickly once the doors open at 8:30 a.m.

“The Daylilies will be there just waiting for new owners,” Beckett said.

Along with Daylilies, Plumerias, Hibiscus, Bromeliads and other plants are expected to be available, as well as garden items and arts and crafts.

Educational programs conducted by county agents from the LSU AgCenter will begin at 10 a.m. Dan Devenport will teach “How to Care for Your Lawn” at 10 a.m. Stuart Gauthier will follow with “Super Plants” at 11 a.m.

Winners of the 4-H Garden Contest will be announced at noon.

It will all take place in a different venue, but it will take place, and that is the point.

“We will miss the ambiance of Magdalen Square,” Beckett said, “but the show will go on.”