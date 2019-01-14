Abbeville's Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration begins with events on Wednesday

Schedule of Events for the Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration is as follows:

The Annual Faith Hope Christian Fellowship will be held at 405 Duroq St. in Abbeville on Wednesday, January 16 through Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at 7 p.m. with Bishop B. K. Stevens, Pastor.

The Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast will take place on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church with Rev M.L. Derouen, Pastor and guest speaker, Pastor Lane Payne of New Life Church in Abbeville.

The Church sit-in Service will be held at Shiloh B.C. at 607 N. Guidry Street in Kaplan with Wayne Landry, Pastor on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at 9 a.m.

The Annual Day of Celebration will kick off on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 beginning with the stomp service on the corner of IJ Joiner and Green Street. The guest speaker will be pastor/elder Calvin Broussard of Our House of Faith Church in Abbeville. The service will begin with a march from Greater Pleasant Green B.C. starting at 9:30 a.m.

Parade lineup will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Comeaux Park. Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. going down State Street and returning to the point of origination. The program will follow the parade.

2019 parade Grand Marshals are Rev. Charles Hill, retired Methodist Pastor and Mrs. Anita Levy of St. Theresa Catholic Church.

“It Takes All Of Us To Build A Community #Unity”