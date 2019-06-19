Abraham visits Abbeville in his campaign for governor’s race

U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham visited Abbeville on Tuesday in his campaign for governor.

He visited Abbeville and walked through the Vermilion Parish Courthouse.

He is one of two Republicans who said they are willing to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards in the October election.

Abraham is a U.S. representative from northeastern Louisiana. He is on his third term as a United States representative.

He threw his name into the hat because he did not like the direction Louisiana is headed.

“I have children and grandchildren,” said Abraham. “We are going in the wrong direction. Everyone asked me what would I do differently that Gov. Edwards. My answer is everything.”

He said Louisiana ranks 50th out of 50th in many polls.

“Just this last week,” Abraham said, “U.S. News and World Reports, came out for the third year in a row—listing Louisiana as the worst place to do business; worst in infrastructure; healthcare; education. You name it we are on the bottom of the barrel. No—we can do better. It frustrates me, and makes me angry when I see this over and over again.”

He adds that most of the United States is seeing an economic rise, but Louisiana is not getting to benefit from the national economic boom.

Also, Abraham is concerned about the future of Louisiana’s oil and gas industry:

“Look, this governor (John Bel Edwards)—with his legacy lawsuits—has decimated our oil and gas industry,” Abraham said.

Before being a United States Representative, Abraham was first a veterinarian and then became a medical doctor, who made house calls. He threw his name in the hat to run for the U.S. Representative because he did not like the way the country was headed.

He had a final message for Vermilion Parish voters.

“I’m with you. I understand...I understand Louisiana.”