Acadia Parish Fatal Crash Claims Two Lives

IOTA – Shortly before 7:30 am on August 30, 2018, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two vehicle crash that resulted in two men suffering fatal injuries on LA Hwy 3070 (McCain Rd.) at LA Hwy 98 in Acadia Parish. The crash took the lives of 40-year-old Carlos Lazo of Duson and 28-year-old Luis Estrada of Scott.

The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Lazo was driving a 2002 Honda Civic northbound on LA Hwy 3070. At the same time, 17-year-old Caroline Gauthier of Crowley was driving a 2018 Mercedes CLA westbound on LA Hwy 98. As Lazo approached the intersection, he failed to stop, crossing into the oncoming path of Gauthier’s vehicle. As a result, the Mercedes struck the passenger door of the Honda.

Lazo and his front seat passenger Estrada sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, and were both pronounced deceased on scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. Lazo was properly restrained in the crash; however, Estrada was not properly restrained. Gauthier, along with her 14-year-old passenger, were both properly restrained and only suffered minor injuries. Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Please take a moment to speak with your loved ones about the importance of their safe decisions. Remind them to always wear a seatbelt, never drive impaired, obey all traffic laws, and to avoid distractions. The conversation could lead to helping prevent a serious crash or death.