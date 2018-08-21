Acadia Sheriff: 2 are suspects to multiple burglaries

A couple from Acadia Parish face multiple charges in connection with burglaries, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

Gibson identified the suspects as Christopher Byerley, 38, of Broussard and April Viguerie, 37, of Erath. Both are charged with four counts of possession of stolen property, 11 counts of possession of firearms by convicted felons and one count of possession of a unregistered firearm, he stated in a news release.

Their bail has been set at $60,000.

Authorities with the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office and the University of Lafayette Police Department obtained information regarding stolen property being located on Tanner Road in Eastern Acadia Parish, Gibson stated.

“The investigation by Lafayette officials led them to the residence on Tanner Road. All items recovered have been identified to the respective victims,” Gibson stated.

Once on the scene, a stolen vehicle from Lafayette was observed on the property, he stated. Armed with a search warrant, law enforcement officials recovered multiple stolen items and arrested two suspects, he stated.

Stolen items recovered were: 2001 Chevrolet truck, Lafayette Sheriff’s Office; 2014 Yamaha motorcycle (Lafayette Sheriff’s Office;

2017 Yamaha dirt bike, Vermilion Sheriff’s Office; and a racing bicycle, Lafayette Police.

Eleven firearms were located during the search. With both suspects being convicted felons, all firearms were confiscated, he stated.