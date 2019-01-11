African American Heritage Exhibit, Walk on Saturday

On Saturday, the public is cordially invited to an African American Heritage Exhibit and Walk celebrating Black History.

The event is to celebrate African American Heritage by participating in the walk and exhibit held this Saturday. These events honor African Americans for their accomplishments and acknowledge their struggles for fair/equal rights and freedom from slavery.

Line up for the walk will be at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Congregational Church at 213 Louisiana Ave where there will be a reenactment of the Civil Right Movement. The march will be from St. Mary to Magdalen Square.

Opening ceremony for the exhibit will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Abbeville Cultural Center at 200 N Magdalen Square. Students of Lighthouse Christian Preparatory School will have their exhibits on display until February 23.

MLK Parade will be dated for January 21 in downtown Abbeville.