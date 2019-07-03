After 10th Annual Delcambre Boat Parade, Elise Mencacci gives check to St. Jude

The recently held 10th annual Delcambre Boat Poker Run honored Elise Mencacci the 10-year-old daughter of Taylor and Amy Mencacci of Erath and the children of St. Jude's Baton Rouge Affiliate Clinic.

Elise is a survivor at St. Jude's Children's Hospital; she was diagnosed at the age of 3 years old and fought her battle for 2 years. She is now in remission.

Once a dream for a board member of the Delcambre Poker Run, Ben LeBlanc of Delcambre always had a passion for giving back proceeds and benefiting the children of St Jude's Hospital for this event. This year with the support and love for this event; we were able to donate 16,635.

On June 5, 2019 Elise and her family invited president of the Boat Parade Committee Marae Fontenot to an affiliated St. Jude’s Hospital clinic in Baton Rouge to present the donation. With great joy and proudness of Elise’s journey, Fontenot is delighted and humble to volunteer her time for such a great cause.

“Life is a wave, catch a hand” I cannot thank everyone enough who made this event possible and such a huge success. Life is a Wave, Thanks for Buying a Hand! Marae Fontenot, President of the Delcambre Boat Parade