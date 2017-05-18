After five years, Vermilion Task Force arrest Nathan Zenon Jr.

The search to locate Nathan Zenon Jr. is finally over.

After five years, Zenon has managed to elude law enforcement in Vermilion Parish.

The Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force located Zenon in Vermilion Parish.

Zenon, 34, was wanted for felony warrants including Felony Aggravated Flight, multiple narcotics offenses, probation offenses and several failure to appear warrants.

Upon being taken into custody, Zenon was found to be in possession of $20,350 of suspected drug money.

A further investigation, led agents to recover suspected marijuana, suspected Promethazine, items consistent with narcotics distribution, as well as, a firearm.

Zenon was charged with his active warrants as well as Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana), Possession of Schedule I, (Marijuana 2nd offense), Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds.

His total bond for all of the charges is $107,500. Zenon is still in prison as of Thursday.

