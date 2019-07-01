Aidan Broussard to represent Police Jury on Economic Development Board

We’re at the halfway point of 2019 and the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance is hard at work carrying out its plan for the year. To help provide vision and direction for the staff and programming is the organization’s 15-member board. The board members represent Vermilion Parish cities, towns, and government organizations as well as the Chamber of Commerce.

Aidan Broussard, one of the four Vermilion Parish Police Jury representatives, is an Abbeville native and currently resides in his hometown with his wife Devin. Aidan isn’t new to the public life; in fact, he’s been a public servant for several years since he graduated from UL Lafayette. His work history includes the Abbeville City Marshall’s Office, 15th Judicial Attorney’s Office, and now the Vermilion Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Aidan has also been an educator and director at Vermilion Parish schools.

As an active member of the community, Aidan is tuned in to the needs of Vermilion Parish residents. He is a connector and collaborator and brings a young perspective to the Board of Directors that is important to keeping programming and methods relevant.

Vermilion Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Anne Falgout hopes Aidan’s involvement inspires other young leaders to step up and serve. “In order for Vermilion to be a great community today and in the future, we need our existing officials and community members to be engaged with the next generation of thinkers and doers. Aidan is a thoughtful and committed citizen and he takes a seat at the table with a fresh perspective on how we should best carry out our services. We’re so happy to have him as part of the team.”

For more information about the Alliance, its board, and its plans for 2019, visit www.developvermilion.org.