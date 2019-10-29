Al Berard Memorial Fund Kicks Off Annual Fundraising Campaign

Al Berard Memorial Fund, a fund of Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA), launched its annual fundraising campaign for 2019.

There are a variety of sponsorship levels that range from $2500 to $250. All donations to the Al Berard Memorial Fund are tax deductible and should be made before December 31. You can view the sponsorship levels and descriptions online at www.cfacadiana.org/alberard.

The Al Berard Memorial Fund helped pay for fiddle lessons takince place at LeBlanc Elementary this school year. It helped pay for the fiddles and music teacher Jason Harrington. Harrington goes after school twice a week to teach the students how to play the fiddle.

Donations will support Acadiana’s unique musical culture by providing instruments, master teachers, and music scholarships to students of all ages. The fund also supports community projects that promote the cultural heritage of Acadiana.

Al Berard Memorial Fund has granted approximately $70,000 to music organizations throughout Acadiana. Some of the organizations that have benefited from the fund are St. Martin Parish, Lafayette, and Vermilion Parish Gifted/Talented Music Program, Action Cadienne, Cecilia High School Band, Louisiana Folk Roots Summer Kids Camp, NUNU Arts & Culture Collective, Cite des Arts, TRAIL, The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation, Le Reveil du Francais, Teche Center for the Arts, and many more organizations.

Al Berard Memorial Fund honors the late Grammy nominated, Al Berard, who was a mentor for music lovers everywhere. “His passion was to teach everyone about his love for music and the Cajun/Creole culture in which he lived,” said Laura Huval, Berard’s daughter. “Through this fund his passion lives on today”.

You can make a donation online at www.cfacadiana.org/alberard, or mail your donation to CFA, Memo: Al Berard, 1035 Camellia Boulevard, Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70508. Also, donations can be made through your Donor Advised Fund with CFA or elsewhere. For more information, you can email donorservices@cfacadiana.org or call 337.769.4843.