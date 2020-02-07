All clear given to Erath schools

UPDATE: The ALL CLEAR has been given in all schools in Erath.

Officials will begin the process of getting students back to their classes

Public Information Officer Drew David with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting that their office is assisting the Erath Police Department with an alleged bomb threat within the city limits of Erath.

The Sheriff's Office made one sweep of the schools and could not find any bomb. They are conducting a second sweep of the schools as of 11 a.m.

“From all indications a note was found on one of the buses which referenced a bomb threat. It is unclear what school was targeted at this time because the bus services three different schools. Precautions are being taken and students from Dozier Elementary, Erath Middle, and Erath High School are being removed and taken to safe locations. Bomb detection dogs are on the way, and I will give updates as more information becomes available.”