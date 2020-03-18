All Cleco offices closed to public, non-critical employees

PINEVILLE – Last Friday, Cleco announced the activation of its Pandemic Response Plan and the practice of “social distancing.”

The company’s social distancing efforts include the closure of all Cleco offices, including its corporate headquarters building in Pineville, to the public with non-critical administrative employees working remotely from home. Employees critical to operations will continue to work as usual while practicing proper hygiene and social distancing.

These are just a few of the company’s ongoing efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus, and still meet customers’ power needs.

“Companywide, Cleco currently has no reported nor any confirmed coronavirus cases. However, our priority is the safety of our employees, customers and communities. By practicing social distancing, we believe that we are doing our part to protect our employees, prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our workplace and minimize the potential outbreak from overwhelming our hospitals,” said Bill Fontenot, president and CEO. “At the same time, these steps will help ensure we continue delivering safe and reliable power to our customers during this critical time.”

Cleco is enforcing the following safety measures effective immediately and until further notice:

• All Cleco customer service offices are temporarily closed

• Temporary suspension of electric service disconnects and late fees

• All Cleco locations, including the company’s corporate headquarters in Pineville, are closed to the public

• Cleco personnel who are unable to do their jobs from home, such as line mechanics and power plant workers, continue to work and are being closely monitored

• All non-critical travel for Cleco business is prohibited (air travel banned)

• Encouraging employees to practice social distancing and refrain from in-person gatherings of more than 10 people

• All company meetings are being held virtually or via phone

“We recognize this is an evolving situation and an uncertain time for our customers and employees,” said Fontenot. “As such, we will continue to evaluate our response and make the necessary adjustments as more information becomes available from local, state and federal agencies.”

For the most up-to-date information, visit www.cleco.com.