American Legion Hall in Erath sold

ERATH - Commander Boni Suire of American Legion Post 279 in Erath announces that The American Legion hall located at 605 N. Gin Street in Erath has been sold.

The building was erected by members of Derouen-Moss Post 279 in 1958.

Many memories have been made during the past 62 years.

Due to the generosity of Warren Perrin with The Acadian Museum of Erath our history will be preserved.

Suire said the museum has accepted for display our exhibition on all past Commanders and the list of Veterans Memorialized from the Civil War, World War I, World War II and Korean War.Derouen-Moss Post 279 American Legion was issued a Charter by the National Headquarters of the American Legion on August 20, 1946 and counter signed by The Department of Louisiana on September 3, 1946.

The Post 279 meetings will now be held at the Erath Community Building in the Erath Park. They will meet every second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. Veterans are welcome to attend the meetings.

Suire did not give a reason why the Post 227 sold the building. However, over the last 15 years, the building tends to flood when there is a storm surge or heavy rain.