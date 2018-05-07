American Legion Post 271 recognizes outstanding people in community

The LeJeune-Boudreaux American Legion Post 271 in Kaplan held its 72nd birthday party on March 28th.

The Legion uses this opportunity to recognize outstanding people in the community. This year’s honorees were Firefighter- Cory Frith, Law Enforcement Officer- Virgie Lemaire, and Citizens of the Year- Drs. Jagdish and Padmini Gupta.

Fire Chief Jacob Matthews introduced Cory Frith.

Cory has been a firefighter for five years and during that time has served honorably. He assists others and serves as a shining example to newer colleagues. It is obvious that he loves what he is doing although it takes time away from his wife Shannon and his family. That Cory has the support of his family is quite evident as his wife, parents and grandparents were all there to be with him.

Assistant Police Chief Virgie Lemaire has been in law enforcement for 38 years. She started as a reserve officer with the Kaplan Police Department and rose through the ranks.

She was born and raised in Kaplan and raised three sons- Larry, Scott, and Josh. In 2010 she became assistant chief, the position she holds today. Her sense of humor, competency and integrity have been steadying influences in times of emergency. She is widely respected by other officers in her department even though some of them say she was patrolling “when dinosaurs roamed the world and Moses was her partner.

Protecting the community is always an honor to her and she serves Kaplan proudly. For all of these reasons our Law Enforcement Officer of the Year is Assistant Chief Virgie Lemaire.

There is no separating the team of Jack and Pat Gupta so our Citizen of the Year Award is a tie. Dr. Jagdish “Jack” and Dr. Padmini “Pat” Gupta came to Kaplan by way of New York. While both were born in India, they met in Nigeria where they were on the staff of the University of Nigeria. They married in 1975. Because of political unrest they moved to New York.

In 1981, Drs. Nunez and Manuel were looking for a partner and reached out to the Guptas. They settled in Kaplan and raised two children – Prashant and Sonja.

These are few aspects of our community life where they have not been instrumental. Dr. Pat had given of her time to help students in our schools and children and parents in our community. Her patients and their families call her the sweet lady and “Mother Theresa” of Vermilion Parish.

Dr. Jack calls himself a “transplanted Cajun” and loves the people, culture and food of Acadian. The couple supports many charitable causes and are always willing to help.

Also joining Post 271 to help celebrate was Gerald Theriot. Gerald is currently Third District Vice Commander and Chaplain. He has served as National Chaplain, a distinct honor.

He delivered the Legion’s National Birthday Proclamation. Chaplain Theriot was accompanied by his wif,e Ethel, who serves the Auxiliary as National Executive Committeewoman.

Also joining the event were Rickey Griffin, Department Commander’s Aide; David Touchet, Third District Commander; Jack Croker, past Third District Commander; Celia Langlinais, Third District Auxiliary DEC; Winnie Broussard, Past Department President; and Corinna Stelly, Unit 271 President.

LeJeune-Boudreaux Post 271 in Kaplan is pleased that over 80 members and guests helped them honor our hard working award recipients and celebrate its birthday.

The Post’s current projects include interviewing and sponsoring Boys’ State applicants, some post home renovations, preparing for Memorial Day and bingo every Thursday.

Anyone interested in joining or with questions about programs can call 643-7991 or Tony Betts at 652-5072.

It also celebrated the 99th birthday of the American Legion National Organization. The American Legion was founded in Paris France in March of 1919 after World War I.

By the end of the first year it had more than 843,000 dues paying members. It had grown to be the largest and most powerful veterans’ organization in America because of the four pillars of its foundation.

These are care of veterans, strong national defense, Americanism, and wholesome development of youth. The American Legion offers its members an opportunity to continue to serve their country long after they hang up their military uniforms.