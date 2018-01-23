Andrade named CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana

For Missy Bienvenu Andrade, going into the office each day for the past five years has meant working to help make the Acadiana area a better place.

Andrade has served as vice president of investor relations and development for One Acadiana (1A), formerly the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce. She will soon be moving into a new office with a different organization, but the daily mission will remain the same.

Andrade has been named CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana. She will oversee clubs in Vermilion, Lafayette, Iberia and St. Landry Parishes.

“I am extremely humbled to have been named as the CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana,” said Andrade, a Lafayette native and graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “The mission of the organization is important, compelling and impactful, and to have the opportunity to represent such an important cause is a gift that I am excited about.

“The missions of 1A and the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana are seemingly different, but both organizations seek to make the Acadiana community better. During my time with 1A, I learned that there are many pieces to the puzzle of what makes a great community.”

While the Boys & Girls Club is a well known organization, Andrade said its daily impact on those who attend goes well beyond what most people can imagine.

“I believe that this organization is more important to our community than many people realize,” Andrade said. “The value of having a safe space for young people to count on after school and during the summers is endless. Additionally, the clubs offer homework assistance and many programs that build character and the necessary skills needed for club members to reach their full potential. I was pleasantly surprised to learn that 97 percent of club members progressed to the next grade level last year, which I think speak volumes about the amazing work being done in our clubs!”

Andrade said she feels she has qualities that can help move the club forward to help make that positive impact.

“Optimism, adaptability and the ability to build relationships,” Andrade said. “I am coming into this role with a fresh perspective and hope to bring optimism to the internal team, board of directors, and community stakeholders. The non-profit world is always changing and requires leadership to remain adaptable; I am committed to doing just that. Strong relationships are key to organizations like the Boys & Girls Club.

“I know that maintaining and building partnerships will set us up for success.”

The Boys & Girls Club Rodney Simon Unit has many community partners, including the Kiwanis Club of Abbeville, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and several others. Andrade said those partnerships, as well as similar ones in the other parishes, are what make any successes at the clubs possible.

“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of partnerships in the communities that our clubs serve,” Andrade said. “We are all more successful together and I am looking forward to maintaining and growing both existing and new partnerships throughout the Acadiana area.”

Andrade has plans to visit each of the clubs. That will not be unlike her time going throughout the region with One Acadiana.

“Each club and community that it serves is unique,” Andrade said. “I know that I will need to spend time visiting with our Unit Directors, their staffs, club members, and individual donors to ascertain a more well-rounded understanding of each location and their specific needs. I believe that my background will be helpful when it comes to creating more awareness, more support, and securing necessary funding for each club in Acadiana.”

Andrade’s plans from day one are simple.

“LISTENING and LEARNING: from our staff, board of directors, donors (both current and former), and club members,” Andrade said. “The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana have a long history in this community and I want to understand where we have been, where we have succeeded, where we have fallen short, and where our opportunities are.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana’s mission is already making a positive impact and I believe that we have a huge opportunity to do even more.”