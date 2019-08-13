Barbara Adams announces candidacy for District 5 seat on Police Jury

Barbara Adams is running for the District 5 seat on the Vermilion Parish Police Jury on October 12, 2019 election.

Barbara lives in Abbeville with her husband of 50 years. They have three children, Mark of Lafayette, Kenneth of Broussard, Lisa of Allen Texas and eight grand-children.

Barbara is the daughter of the late L. J. Boudreaux and Lucille Boudreaux.

Barbara is a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Abbeville.

Barbara is a 1967 graduate of James A. Herod High school and attended Gulf area school in nursing and business.

Barbara retired from Abbeville General Hospital on May 25, 2015, after 48 years of service.

Barbara has been the owner of Elderly Care Sitters service for 10 years.

Barbara is a Formal member of the Chamber of Commerce of Vermilion Parish.

Barbara is a Registrar of Voter: commission in charge and commission for 5 years.

I would work with branches of government to make a positive impact in our community.

“For me, as being on of many that have been a victim of the 2016 flood, I witnessed firsthand the devastation of storms and flooding to our area and the subsequent impact to our communities, businesses, wildlife, agriculture.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve the citizens of district 5 and humbly ask for your vote. I will be visiting all to discuss the needs of our community” - Barbara Adams

