Ben Rivera Announces candidacy for State Representative District 47

Ben Rivera wants to be the next State Representative for District 47. He knows with the people of the district behind him, he can qualify to get on the ballot in March and start making our vision for a prosperous home a reality.

“This is for our home and way of life,” says Rivera. “I live here, I grew up here. We are all working for a better tomorrow constantly. Being a Representative for 47 means we will all have a voice.”

Rivera is working for agricultural producers including fisherman, helping Louisiana become oil and gas friendly again, economic development, and lower auto insurance rates. He’s been in the insurance business for over 15 years. He is a licensed insurance agent and Certified Insurance Counselor. Rivera also has a background in financial management, economic development, and civic leadership.

He is focused on creating jobs and expanding businesses that bolster the agricultural and seafood industries. Rivera is an advocate for Louisiana auto insurance reform (reduce auto insurance rates), education, and supporting local developments and businesses.

“Our people are vital to our success; local businesses are the backbone of who we are as a people. When local economies succeed, Louisiana succeeds,” says Rivera. “The challenges we face and the opportunities at hand are too important and crucial for politics as usual.”

Rivera believes it’s essential the people of District 47 have a voice that will recruit companies, create jobs, and shape the population growth currently happening in District 47.

He is a registered Republican who knows that the focus should be on political parties working together for the common good. Please join us by supporting Ben Rivera and helping him qualify as a candidate for Louisiana State Representative District 47. Live, Love, and Prosper and vote on election day, March 30, 2019!

More About Ben Rivera

Ben Rivera resides in Leroy, Louisiana and is married to Hallie Barras Rivera. Together they have two sons and attend St, Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice. He knows the people of District 47 and his mission for his District 47 family is to “Live, Love and Prosper!”