BESE approves Williams Scholar Academy in Vermilion

This past Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) recommended to approve the Type 2 charter application submitted by Williams Scholar Academy (WSA) to commence operation of one Type 2 charter school in Vermilion Parish beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

The recommendation was brought before the BESE School Innovation Committee resulting in an uncontested vote for approval to recommend to the full BESE Board.

On the following Wednesday, December 16, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) accepted the recommendation with a unanimous vote for a final approval.

WSA leaders stated that they wish to thank State Superintendent, Dr. Cade Brumley, Assistant State Superintendent-Office of Equity, Inclusion & Opportunities, Dr. Kelli Peterson, and the BESE Board members for the supportive and transparent environment allotted for this process.

Williams Scholar Academy is a free, public charter school serving 6th – 12th grades with a focus on academics, social-cultural awareness, and community connectedness.

The school will be spearheaded by experienced co-leaders: Dr. Twyla Williams-Damond, who holds a doctorate in Educational Foundations & Leadership and Tiffany Williams-Spraggins, MEd, who has over 17 years of experience as a school administrator and teacher. School operations will be led by Dr. George Williams, who has overseen several corporations across Louisiana and Mississippi.

WSA Board President, Dr. Dedrick Sims, said, “We are excited and grateful to serve the families of Vermilion parish. We look forward to our specific model being an option for families and scholars who desire something different. We also look forward to partnering with the community to help us turn abstract concepts into concrete experiences for our scholars.”

WSA Board Vice President Jason Jones is also excited at the opportunity to collaborate with community partners in order to align with the charter’s goals of uniting all educational stakeholders and promoting increased academic outcomes for a diversity of students.

WSA is immediately available for letters of interest from prospective students via their website at wsascholar.com or by email at office@wsascholar.com.

They are also seeking to fill positions on their “Friends of the Board” Committee. Please email office@wsascholar.com for application and requirements to be a part of this historical movement in Vermilion.

“Challenge the Mind. Develop the Character. Change the World.”