Bicyclist Dies in Early Morning Crash near Lafayette

JUDICE – Shortly after 5:30 am on August 22, 2017, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a fatal crash on LA 342 near Brooklyn St. in Lafayette Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Kerry Theriot of New Iberia.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Theriot was traveling east on LA 342 near the fog line on a bicycle. At the same time, 37-year-old Nicholas Broussard of Duson was driving a 2007 Mazda CX-7 eastbound on LA 342 and struck Theriot’s bicycle from behind. At the time of the crash, Theriot was not wearing a helmet, but the lights on his bicycle were believed to be operational. Theriot had the required red light on the rear of the bike, but Troopers are attempting to determine if the light was visible from the required distance.

Theriot sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. Broussard was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Broussard voluntarily submitted to a chemical breath test, and Troopers determined he was not impaired. A toxicology sample was taken from Theriot and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, but impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

As this is the second fatality crash involving a bicycle that Troop I has investigated in less than a week, Louisiana State Police wish to remind motorists to always pay attention to the roadway and never drive distracted. Troopers also wish to remind bicyclists of the laws if they wish to ride on the roadway between sunset and sunrise. More information on certain laws regarding bicycles can be found at http://wwwsp.dotd.la.gov/Inside_LaDOTD/Divisions/Multimodal/Highway_Safe....