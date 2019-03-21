Boil advisory issued in Kaplan

KAPLAN — The City of Kaplan has issued a water boil advisory.

According to Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel, “We have experienced a main water line break just a short while ago. Although it has been fixed, due to a loss in water pressure the Department of Health and Hospitals has issued a mandatory water boil for a several block area within the city that will remain in effect until you are notified otherwise.

“ONLY residents east of Herpin Ave, between 2nd and 4th Street will be under this water boil advisory. Every resident affected by this water boil will receive a written notice this afternoon by a city worker. If you do not receive this notice you are not affected. If you are within the area affected but not at home a notice will be left on your front door. Please rest assured that we are doing everything possible to move out of the mandatory water boil in a safe, responsible and efficient manner. Water will need to be tested and approved by DHH before removing the water boil advisory.”

If anyone has any questions please feel free to call City Hall (337-643-8602).