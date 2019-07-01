Bourgeois announces re-election bid for Vermilion Parish Police Jury

ABBEVILLE – District 7 Police Juror Paul A. Bourgeois, Jr. (R-Abbeville) announced this week he is running for re-election to the Vermilion Parish Police Jury to continue serving his community.

Bourgeois is currently serving his second term on the Police Jury. The election is October 12.

“During my two terms in office I have worked with public bodies and organizations across Vermilion Parish to strengthen and broaden economic development, embrace coastal conservation, preservation and restoration, support educational initiatives and improve our infrastructure,” Bourgeois said. “I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Gravity Drainage District Two, Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), City of Abbeville and Police Jury personnel to improve drainage and flooding issues. I will continue to serve my community’s needs and help reach our potential as a vibrant, thriving parish.”

Bourgeois served on the Police Jury’s Economic Development Committee, as well as the Finance, Coastal Restoration & Protection, 911 Communication District and General Needs Committees. He also served on the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance (VEDA), Vermilion Parish Comprehensive Resiliency Plan, and LSU Agricultural Center Building Committees.

Bourgeois has recently retired after 21 years, where he served as the Director of Dual Enrollment with the Louisiana Community & Technical College System, South Louisiana Community College. He is also an active member of the community, having served as President of the Rotary Club of Abbeville and the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce. As an avid hunter and fisherman, coastal conservation has played a vital role in his civic involvement, and he has held several leadership positions with a local nonprofit, including securing grant funding and matching corporate dollars for reef restoration. Bourgeois was also involved with the Louisiana/Vermilion Recovery Authority, Chairman of the Education/Workforce Committee, Economic Task Force and Development Task Force.

Bourgeois’ educational volunteerism is equally as important as his years of civic service. He has participated in secondary educational initiatives such as the Pupil Progression Plan Committee, Vermilion Parish Elocution Contest, High School Speech Judge, 4-H Leader, Science Textbook Adoption Committee, Vermilion Parish Student of the Year and the Greater Acadiana Regional Jump Start Graduation Pathway committee. Additionally, he has participated in post-secondary initiatives like the South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) Scholarship Review Committee, SLCC Search Committee and the SLCC Career EXPO Committee.

Bourgeois is a graduate of Bogalusa High School, Northshore Community and Technical College and Southeastern Louisiana University (Bachelors of Science, Industrial Technology). Before joining the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, he worked in production for Unocal for 20 years. Bourgeois is married to the former Sarah Rester. They have four daughters, three sons-in-law and seven grandchildren.

Bourgeois looks forward to sharing his ideas with the voters of District 7 and asks that you please vote to “re-elect” him as your Police Juror for District 7 on October 12, 2019.

Paid for by

Paul Bourgeois