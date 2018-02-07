Broussard new Vermilion Parish School Board member in District E

After a 4-3 vote, Whitney “Jean” Broussard, Jr. was named the school board member in District E. He becomes only the third person to represent the district in 24 years.

He takes over the chair after long-time school board member Anthony Fontana resigned last month.

Voting for Broussard were Chris Gautreaux, Chris Hebert, Stacy Landry and JP Moreno. Voting against him were Laura LeBeouf and Sara Duplechain.

He spent 20 years in the United States Air Force. where he dealt with accounting and finances.

Broussard has been going to the school board meetings for the last six months because he had interest in running. His interest peaked when Fontana announced he would retire at the end of his term in December of 2018. Fontana decided not to serve out his entire.

“I want to serve my community and to give my service back to the community since I retired,” said Broussard.

One of Broussard’s strong points is his personality, which plays a big part of him being able to get a long with everyone. He is hoping that will help in bringing the school board together.

“It looks like there has been some animosity and back room agendas,” said Broussard about the school board. “I would like change that. I have the ability to talk to other people.”

He gave the example of how his personality helped get the United States more money.

While in the Air Force, Broussard was a military liaison between the Air Force and the Military Kuwait Defense. One of his jobs in the Air Force was to try and convince the

Kuwait Government to give to the United States more money to protect Kuwait. He was successful because Kuwait went from giving the United States $16 million a year to $67 million year.

“I credit my country attitude and diplomatic skills to be able to convince them that it was the right thing to do,” he said.

He knows it will be “a challenge” to bring this board together. “I look forward to working with them.