Broussard wins state 4-H award

GONZALES — Even though normal was not a word used much during the 86th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show held recently at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, Louisiana 4-H and FFA members were still rewarded for their hard work.

Five students were recognized for their achievements in their various livestock programs based on their 4-H portfolio or FFA application. The five awards are the Governor’s Award for a 4-H member and an FFA member 14 years old and older, the Superintendent of Education Award for a 4-H member and an FFA member 13 years old and younger, and the C.W. “Dub” Kennedy Award in Animal Science.

The C.W. “Dub” Kennedy Award in Animal Science honoring the former livestock show manager is based upon 4-H records in the livestock project areas.

This year’s winner is Christopher Broussard, of Vermilion Parish. He is a fifth-generation beef producer and currently owns and operates his own business of producing quality beef, which he markets through C B Custom Meats.

In his Vermilion Parish 4-H club, the beef project has been Broussard’s major project, but he also enjoys the tractor driving contest and Engineering Day. Christopher raises Braford cattle and also exhibits commercial heifers.

Broussard is a 2019 National Congress winner, and he was chosen as the Junior Cattleman of the Year and the Junior Parade Marshall for the Louisiana Cattle Festival in Abbeville.

A student at Abbeville High School and a FFA member he is the son of Timothy and Gwen Broussard.

The winner of the Governor’s Award for 4-H is Ali Fontenot. She lives in Breaux Bridge and attends Teurlings Catholic High in Lafayette.

Fontenot is an at-large member of St. Martin Parish 4-H. Following in the footsteps of many family members, she began 4-H at age 9 with a lamb provided by her grandfather.

The Governor’s Award for FFA winner is Kyle Sonnier, of Lacassine FFA. Kyle is the 18-year-old son of Chad and Aimee Sonnier of Iowa. Like his grandfather, Andrew Myers, and his mother, he exhibits dairy cattle.

Sonnier is a 2021 graduating senior at Lacassine High School and is an honor student dually enrolled in the Sowela Community College electrical program to earn an associate’s degree. He is a member of FFA, 4-H, Jeff Davis Dairy Club and Jeff Davis Junior Leaders.

The winner of the Superintendent of Education Award for 4-H is Camille Sonnier, of Jefferson Davis Parish. She is a freshman banner roll student at Lacassine High School, where she is a member of the Red Hots dance line, FFA, Beta Club, 4-H, Jeff Davis Dairy Club and Jeff Davis 4-H Junior Leaders.

Camille is a third-generation livestock exhibitor, following in the footsteps of her mother and grandfather.

The Superintendent of Education Award for FFA winner is Charlee Bell, of Lacassine FFA. She is from Lacassine, where she is an eighth-grade honor student at Lacassine High School, where she is a member of the Lacassine Cardinal Track Team, FFA, Beta Club and 4-H.

Bell is a fourth-generation agricultural enthusiast. Her mother, Brandi, grew up raising and showing livestock and was a rodeo athlete. Her father, Keith, was also a rodeo athlete.