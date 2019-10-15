Car alarm leads to Abbeville man’s arrest

This past Friday, at approximately 10 p.m. the Abbeville Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen.

The caller stated that a car alarm had been going off on the 400 block of Nugier Street and was disturbing the residents in the area.

Detectives with the Abbeville Police Department, who were working Criminal Patrol, responded to the scene. Once the detectives arrived, they located a subject standing in the roadway. The detectives began speaking to the subject, who advised that he did not live in the area. After further questioning, the subject was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and paraphernalia. The subject, now identified as Chad Roberts.

Roberts was subsequently arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Roberts was transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

Chief Bill Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

