CARES Act Emergency assistance available in Vermilion Parish

The ASSIST Agency has received a grant to help Acadia, Jeff Davis and Vermilion Parish residents who are struggling financially due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are provided by Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) CARES Act funds. Help is available for rent or mortgage, utilities, and other necessities.

The COVID-19 virus must have directly affected at least one member of the household that is applying. Written proof that the virus was the cause of the situation is required. Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements and live in Acadia, Jeff Davis or Vermilion Parish.

Applicants who received assistance within the last 12 months are not eligible.

If you believe you may qualify, please call the ASSIST Agency for an appointment: Vermilion Office 337-898-9554.