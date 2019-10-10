Cattle Festival gets underway Thursday

The 71st Annual Louisiana Cattle Festival begins tonight at the Red Barn in Abbeville.

The Cattle Festival is in its second year at the Red Barn on Rodeo Road. For 69 years, the festival’s activities such as music and festival rides were held in downtown Abbeville.

Last year the festival moved everything to the Red Barn and began charging $5 to enter the festival grounds to listen to the music entertainment.

Parking is not a problem reminded Cattle Festival President Francis Plaisance. He said everyone could park in the Tiffany Plaza parking lot, and a shuttle bus with air-conditioning will transport festival-goers back and forth for free.

Tonight there is no gate fee and the band, “Bayou Beats Band” will play from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Plaisance, going on his 24th year as the festival president, said this year there would be a new company and new festival rides.

Midwest Rides out of Minnesota visits Abbeville for the first time with new rides.

“This fair is one of the nicest ones in the country. It is family-owned,” said Plaisance.

On the west end of the Red Barn property will be 16 rides. Tonight and Sunday is $20 bracelet night. The fair is from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

On the east end of the Red Barn grounds is a fenced-in area where the bands will play on a stage.

By Friday, there will be food venders inside the grounds. There will also be a $5 gate fee on Friday and Saturday.

On the Festival Stage from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. is Rory Suire. From 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. will be Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express.

On Saturday, the parade will roll through Abbeville, starting at 1 p.m. It will begin at Comeaux Park and then go on South State Street towards the Courthouse. It will go around the Courthouse and then go east down Charity Street. The parade will end at the Lafitte Theater parking lot.

Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band will be on stage from 10 p.m. until midnight on Saturday.