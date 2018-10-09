Celine Auzenne is 2018 Louisiana Junior Cattleman of the Year

Celine Auzenne has been named the 2018 Louisiana Junior Cattleman of the Year.

Celine Auzenne is the daughter of Amber Istre and Scott Auzenne.

She will be recognized at the 2018 Louisiana Cattle Festival Honoree Banquet & Social that will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Magdalen Place. The event begins at 6 p.m.

She is 15 years old and attends North Vermilion High, where she is currently in the 10th grade. Celine has been involved in 4-H for six years, she is an active member in the Beef Project, Junior Leader, and the Horse Program. In the Beef Project she has shown Commercial Heifers, Brahmans, and Hereford cattle. She has competed in open shows, Parish, and District Livestock Shows, where she has received numerous awards. She has also participated in Premier Exhibit on the Parish and District level.

Celine has received the Award of Excellence. For five consecutive years she has been an Outstanding Club Member. She has earned two trips through Junior Leader to New Orleans and Dallas.

Celine has taken part in Beef Clinics, Demonstration Day, Achievement Day, Fishing Clinic, 4-H University, Acadiana Equine Special Olympics, Horse Camp and Horse Clinics. She has helped other 4-H’ers groom and bathe their animals, and helped to show other 4-H’ers animals when needed. She also volunteers her time making sweets, and helping to work in the concession stand for Cattle Festival and Parish Livestock Shows.

Celine is an active student at North Vermilion, where she is a member of FFA (Future Farmers of America), FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), Beta, and part of the Lady Patriots Basketball and Track and Field Team. After high school Celine would like to go to college and study General Science. Celine is someone who will go above and beyond to help someone. She is outgoing and compassionate. She is honored to be named Junior Cattleman for the 2018 Louisiana Cattle Festival.