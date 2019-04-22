Charles Campbell Ave.: Former Abbeville school board member gets street named after him

Friends and family gathered around the corner of Charity and Oliver Streets in Abbeville on Monday for the renaming of Oliver Street to S. Charles Campbell Avenue.

The renaming comes shortly after Campbells’ children came together after speaking with Mayor Mark Piazza as well as other city officials with signatures of residents along Oliver Street allowing them to rename the road after their father.

Mayor Mark Piazza opened the small ceremony with a certificate; given to the family, in honor of their father and family member Charles Campbell.

His daughter, Bridget Campbell Winters, spoke on behalf of the family with thanks to everyone who aided the process. “My family and I would like to thank the Mayor and all councilman and anyone else involved in this beautiful dedication,” she said.

“Everyone down this street signed the petition on the renaming and had no issue in doing so,” Winters added.

Mayor Mark Piazza was also thanked during her speech and is said to have been on board with the idea from the start.

Charles Campbell Avenue will run from Franks Alley to Prairie as North and South Charles Campbell Avenue.

Campbell was a long time school board member from Abbeville, who passed away from cancer.

He also has a school board building and conference room named in his honor.