Charlotte Detraz seeks election to seat on Vermilion Parish School Board in District E

As a life-long resident of Vermilion Parish and parent of two children who both have attended Vermilion Parish Public Schools, I am passionate about public education in Vermilion Parish.

The Vermilion Parish Public School System must make available the best opportunities for our children, care about and support our committed teachers and staff, and, in doing so, create graduates prepared for university life or challenging careers.

Despite our budget constraints, we must reach for higher standards, continue to seek best practices, and improve our facilities. I will persistently strive for excellence, ask the hard questions and require comprehensive and clear answers.

For dedicated and passionate leadership on the Vermilion Parish School Board, "I ask you to vote for me.”

