Chris Herpin honored as Cattleman of Year

Chris Herpin has been named Cattleman of the Year for the 71st Louisiana Cattle Festival.

The Cattle Festival will be held Oct. 10-13 in Abbeville.

Growing up, Herpin had always been interested in the cattle industry. Working cattle with family and friends has always been a passion of his. After high school, Herpin joined the army.

“After being away in the army for several years,” Herpin said, “I came home and eventually started the Chris Herpin Trucking Company, which I owned for about 15 years.”

Herpin was also on the board of directors for the United Braford Breeders, past president of the Louisiana Braford Association, and I am currently the president of the Vermilion Parish Cattlemen’s Association. Herpin is employed with the Vermilion Parish Assessor’s Office.

“We started raising Braford cattle in the late 1990s as my daughter’s 4-H project,” Herpin said, “which in turn expanded to a 20 year showing adventure.”

All three of Herpin’s children showed cattle on a parish, district, state and national level for these years.

“That one 4-H calf turned into what is now Herpin Cattle Company, which wouldn’t have been successful without loving family and friends,” Herpin said.

Herpin said learning from neighbors, friends, and in-laws has greatly influenced him and his family, allowing them to enjoy their cattle operation.

Herpin is married to Andi Herpin, with whom he has three children, Victoria, Michaela, and Ridge, and three grandchildren, William, Henry, and Anna Barbara. Herpin said he and his family would like to thank the Louisiana Cattle Festival Association and the Vermilion Parish Cattleman’s Association.

“I am very humbled and grateful to have the honor of being the Cattleman of the Year,” Herpin said.