Chris Meaux promoted to branch manager at Gulf Coast Bank

LAFAYETTE – Chris Meaux has been promoted to Branch Manager at Gulf Coast Bank’s Kaliste Saloom location in Lafayette. Meaux is also one of Gulf Coast Bank’s Merchant Services specialists.

Meaux started his career at a local finance company in 2003. He then joined Gulf Coast Bank in 2016 and appreciates the Community Bank difference.

Originally from Garland, TX, Meaux is a graduate of Naaman Forest High School in Garland. He then went on to study Accounting at Richland Community College in Dallas, where he graduated in 2003.

Meaux is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of a locally-owned community bank where customer service and building relationships is still of upmost importance. He is excited to serve both personal and business customers in Acadiana.

Gulf Coast Bank is a locally-owned and operated full-service banking institution with fourteen locations within Lafayette and Vermilion Parishes, including branches inside four area Walmarts.