Christmas Parade rolls Saturday in Abbeville

The Annual Christmas parade in Abbeville will kick off on Saturday, December 8 at 6 p.m. Pictures with Santa will follow at the Magdalen Square Gazebo.

“This year, there are a few new developments we are excited about this year” Francis Plaisance says “We will have carolists performing during the parade as well as in the square with a few other exciting new things.”

Super 1 Foods will have chocolates and cookies at the square for the public to enjoy. There will also be a marching band this year.

Anyone who is interested in entering the parade, there is no entry fee. Lineup will be at Comeaux Park. Please call Francis Plaisance at 652-0646 to enter for the parade.

The route is as follows: Beginning at Jim’s Tire to Vermilion Street, Left on Vermilion to Washington Street, Left onto Washington, then ending at the track at Jim’s Tire.

The event is sponsored by the city of Abbeville and presented by the Louisiana Cattle Festival Association.

“The weather threat is expected to be over by the time the parade begins and we look forward to seeing you.”