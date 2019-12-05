Christmas Stroll is Thursday in Abbeville

At this time of year, Christmas traditions abound throughout Acadiana.

For the last 20 years in historic downtown Abbeville, the tradition has been the annual Christmas Stroll. It will continue this evening with the 2019 installment. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“The Christmas Stroll in Abbeville is a proud tradition of welcoming the Christmas season to our city,” said Councilman Brady Broussard Jr.,” whose district includes the downtown area. “The Christmas lighting in the downtown area continues to attract visitors and locals alike.

“We expect a nice crowd with the perfect weather that is forecasted on Thursday for the Christmas Stroll.”

Abbeville Main Street Manager Charlene Beckett agreed that downtown Abbeville provides a perfect setting for such an event.

“Abbeville has small-town charm that looks so much like an old fashion Christmas card,” Beckett said, “where friends, neighbors and families meet and enjoy the beautiful lights, the magical, enchanted Magdalen Square and of course, shopping for that special and unique gift.”

The Stroll began with Beckett and a group of merchants who wanted to bring back a small town, down home festive holiday season.

“The event brings people to the downtown area to not only enjoy the holiday entertainment,” Beckett said, “but to be reminded that we have great places to shop, and while you are shopping you can enjoy refreshments and other treats provided by the Stroll participants.”

In Magdalen Square, you will find a new addition to the Christmas Stroll’s village.

“We started with five buildings last year,” Beckett said. “Now our village has grown to eight, with the

addition of three more building that were added this year. Make a special holiday memory with your children and take pictures with Santa at Gulf Coast Bank or in the miniature village in Magdalen Square.”

Those who come to the Christmas Stroll will certainly be able to listen to the sounds of the season. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., Herod Elementary, J.H. Williams and Gueydan High School will be kicking things off. The TAG program’s Vermilion Musical Performance features Talented and Gifted students from Abbeville, Erath, North Vermilion and Gueydan schools. They will be performing Christmas Classics from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“You can hear the sounds of the season sung by the Bayou Blend Chorus who will be strolling through out downtown Abbeville,” Beckett said.

People attending the Stroll can pick up a card in the Square or at any of the participating stores for your chance to win one of our beautiful and very festive baskets filled with wonderful gifts and treats. Visit all the participating stores and get your card stamped. Return the stamped card to the Square and at the end of the evening the winners will be announced.

“It’s always exciting to so many of our different businesses participating in the Christmas Stroll and this year has a great number of businesses,” Broussard said. “We invite all of Vermilion Parish to join our locals here to stroll and shop and stroll and dine.”