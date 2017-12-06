Christmas Stroll Thursday nigth in Abbeville

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with chilly weather and possibly a snow flake or two.

Join everyone tonight, Dec. 7, for the annual Abbeville Christmas Stroll. The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Abbeville.

“The Stroll adds to the excitement of the thousand twinkling white lights outlining the buildings and creating a festive atmosphere!,” Director of the Abbeville Main Street Program Charlene Beckett exclaimed. “Being downtown for a fun family oriented old-fashioned event is like it was in years past when people gathered downtown evenings and weekends.”

The Stroll will be the kick off to the start of the holiday season. You can stroll around town, visit with friends and family, enjoy live music, take a picture with Santa and warm up with hot chocolate while munching on cookies!

“We have 17 participating shopkeepers to greet you and help you with your holiday shopping needs,” Beckett said.

Visitors can dine at one of the local restaurants that guarantee great food and hospitality.

“Traditionally we unveil the new Christmas Ornament for the Stroll,” Abbeville Main Street Manager Charlene Beckett said.

The ornament, this year, highlights The Caldwell House, which is now a bed and breakfast and a venue for special events. The Caldwell is owned by Mark and Darlene Frederick.

Pick up your Stroll card in Magdalen Square or from any of the participating merchants to be eligible for the Gift Basket Giveaway! Cards must be stamped by each of the merchants and once completed returned to Magdalen Square for the drawing that will be held at 8:15 pm.