Community Foundation of Acadiana Activates Acadiana Disaster Response Fund

LAFAYETTE – Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis, Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) activated its Acadiana Disaster Response Fund.

Donations to the fund will deploy resources to community-based organizations on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak in the greater Acadiana Region.

The fund will be used to provide support for organizations such as nonprofit regional health organizations, government entities, nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools that work with people and communities that are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

CFA will provide disaster response services at no charge thanks to our generous members and fund holders.

Donations of any amount can be made to the Acadiana Disaster Response Fund at www.cfacadiana.org/responsefund. People who have a Donor Advised Fund at CFA or elsewhere can donate by emailing donorservices@cfacadiana.org. Checks can be mailed to CFA, memo: Response Fund, 1035 Camellia Boulevard, Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70508.

CFA will continue to host South Louisiana Giving Day (SOLA) on Thursday, May 7, a 24-hour online fundraiser for nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations have canceled their spring fundraising events. Donors can support their favorite participating organizations who were affected at www.solagivingday.org. Donors can schedule a donation today through Wednesday, May 6, or contribute during SOLA Giving Day on Thursday, May 7.

Registration to participate in SOLA Giving Day has been extended for nonprofit, organizations, and schools who wish to fundraise for a specific project, program, or initiative. The deadline to register is Friday, March 27. Organizations that are interested in learning more can visit www.solagivingday.org/about or email solagivingday@cfacadiana.org.

CFA is one of south Louisiana’s premier philanthropic organizations benefiting our region. Our core purpose is to build legacies and improve communities by connecting generous people to the causes they care about.

Since its inception in 2000, CFA has realized cumulative gifts exceeding $281 million and has made cumulative grants of more than $144 million. Learn more at www.cfacadiana.org. CFA is one of more than 750 community foundations in the U.S. Community Foundations are grantmaking public charities that are dedicated to improving the lives of people in a defined local geographic area.