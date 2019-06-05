Crash in Acadia Parish claims life of 93-year-old Kaplan woman

CROWLEY – At approximately 3:15 p.m. on June 4, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy. 13 near Simon Road in Acadia Parish.

The crash took the life of 93-year-old Ella Hebert of Kaplan.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 42-year-old Boyd Hebert of Abbeville was driving south on LA Hwy 13 in a 1985 Oldsmobile Delta 88. At the same time, 55-year-old William Serrano of Lake Charles was driving a 2019 Peterbilt dump truck north on LA Hwy 13. For reasons still under investigation, Serrano turned left into a private lot and failed to yield to Hebert. As a result, the Peterbilt was struck by the Oldsmobile.

Serrano was properly restrained and was uninjured. Boyd Hebert was unrestrained and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, Ella Hebert, was also unrestrained and ultimately succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. Impairment is unknown for either driver, but toxicology samples were obtained from both for analysis. Speed on the part of Hebert is a suspected factor.

This crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.