Article Image Alt Text

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard

CROWLEY POLICE CHIEF INDICTED

Wed, 02/24/2021 - 2:19pm

CROWLEY — An Acadia Parish Grand Jury on Wednesday returned true bills charging Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard with malfeasance in office, obstruction of justice and attempted first-degree injuring of public records.
After hearing testimony Tuesday morning, the grand jury indicted Chief Broussard on three counts of malfeasance in office, two counts of obstruction of justice and a single count of first-degree injuring public records.
A true bill is not a finding of guilt. It is the written decision of a grand jury that it has heard sufficient evidence from the prosecution to believe that an accused person probably committed a crime and should be indicted. Thus, the indictment is sent to the court.
Nine of 12 grand jurors must agree on a decision of true bill.
No details as to the specifics of the charges are available at this time. The Post-Signal has reached out to Chief Broussard for comment.

Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2021