Curfew issued in Abbeville

The City of Abbeville has issued a city-wide curfew for the entire city of Abbeville.

The curfew is in effect from 11 p.m. tonight until sunrise.

This curfew will be in effect each night until the state of emergency has been cancelled. No one other than emergency personnel will be allowed on the roadways.

​The Abbeville Police Department would like to remind all citizens to stay safe throughout this incident. This includes the aftermath of the passing storm. Downed trees, power lines and flooding are expected.

Anyone with any information regarding any crime is encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department. You may also contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.