Current plan will have public schools open on Thursday; Byler said conditions will continue to be monitored

Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler said Wednesday morning that the current plan is for schools to reopen as scheduled on Thursday morning.

Byler said in a post on social media that school officials will continue to monitor weather conditions.

“Currently the plan is to return to school tomorrow as originally planned,” Byler said. “We are monitoring the weather and we are also doing surveys of our schools this morning.”

Byler said infrastructure at the schools will be checked.

“We will be turning water back on this morning and we are hoping for the best that we do not have any busted pipes,” Byler said. “We also will be taking into account the electrical issues and the water pressure issues when making the decisions.”

Byler said he is communicating with school leaders in other districts.

“I am in conversation with surrounding parish superintendents as to their possible plans and we will all be working through issues today before ultimately making a decision,” Byler said. “Thank you in advance for your patience.”