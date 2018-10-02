Darby selected as King of Cattle Festival

Vermilion Parish Police Juror Ronald Darby has been named the King of the Louisiana Cattle Festival.

The festival is set for Oct. 10-14.

Darby has been married to his wife, Gaynell Darby, for more than 35 years. They are the proud parents of seven children, Farmick, Ferric, Christopher, Rodney, Rhonda, Roderick and Redena. The Darbys have 22 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Darby has been a part of the Vermilion Parish Police Jury, representing District 4, for 15-and-a-half years. He is currently serving on the Louisiana Police Jury Association Executive Board of Directors. He serves on various committees for the parish, including fiances, public works, general needs, coastal restoration and protection, 911, courthouse, rabies and animal).

Darby is an Ordaned Elder at Lighthouse for Jesus Ministries in Abbeville, under the leadership of Pastor Donnie Bolden Sr.

He has served on various boards, past and present. That list includes the Acadiana Planning Commission, Acadiana Crime Lab, Workforce Commission, Christian Service Center, Council on Aging, ASSIST Agency, Herod Village, Vermilion Youth Planning Board, Fire and Police Civil Service Board, St. Mary/Vermilion Board of Directors for Head Start, NAACP, Louisiana Police Jury Black Caucus Association.

Darby is currently a Red Cross volunteer.

For eight years, Darby worked as an apprentice lineman for the City of Abbeville. For the last 18 years, he has work as a service technician for Cox Communications.

When asked what he enjoys doing, Darby mentioned praising God, playing with his grandkids and working in his community with those who are less fortunate and in need.