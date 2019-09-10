David Trahan running for Police Jury in District 12

David Trahan is seeking election to the Vermilion Parish Police Jury in District 12.

Trahan is the father of three children, Leah, Jade and Stacey, and a Grandfather of four, Collin, Kagen, Kohen and Avery.

He is a graduate of Kaplan High School and Crowley Vo-Tech with a Welding and Inspection Degree.

He was a Fireman and First Responder for 35 years and was a Maltrait Memorial School Board Member for four years.

Trahan thanks Cloris Boudreaux for doing such a great job for the District for the past 12 years and says he looks forward to keeping the Parish roads and drainage issues better for everyone with his 4 years on the

Drainage Board. Trahan also has 35 years experience with Knights of Columbus and has been a Rice and Soybean Farmer for 17 years. “I am asking for your vote and support in electing me as your Police Juror on October 12th,” Trahan said.

