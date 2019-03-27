Delcambre’s Tammy Gordon appointed to Economic Development Board

Vermilion Parish is ripe for investment and the board of Vermilion Economic Development Alliance is excited about the work they’re doing in all areas of the parish. To help provide vision and direction for the staff and programming is the organization’s 15-member board representing Vermilion Parish cities, towns, and government organizations as well as the Chamber of Commerce.

Although Delcambre, LA straddles the parish line between Iberia and Vermilion, the board of Vermilion Economic Development Alliance thinks it’s still important to have the town represented with a permanent seat at the table. Representing the Town of Delcambre is Tammy Gordon – a woman with deep roots in the community and an active participant in local efforts to celebrate the town’s rich culture. Tammy’s day job is with the Twin Parish Port and Port of Delcambre. In that role, she spreads the good news of Delcambre including the work her organization has done on the marina and pavilion, as well as efforts to market the local seafood industry through Delcambre Direct Seafood and the Delcambre Seafood & Farmers Market.

Tammy lends her expertise to several other local groups, too. She’s a member of the Delcambre Shrimp Festival, Panther Pass Club, Louisiana Tourism Association, Lafayette Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Krewe de Mystical Waters. She also serves on the board of the Iberia and Vermilion Convention & Visitors Bureaus. Between her professional responsibilities and personal commitments, she volunteers in both parishes, support local sporting events, and participates as much as possible in Delcambre Elementary and High School efforts.

Tammy brings a valuable perspective to the board. She incorporates her know-how of tourism best practices to help shape programming for small businesses. Since cultural, eco, and food tourism play such a big role in Vermilion’s economy, Tammy’s presence is a welcomed addition. Anne Falgout, Vermilion Economic Development Alliance’s Executive Director, reflects on the addition, “I was always looking for ways to work with Tammy before she joined the board. She has an infectious positive attitude and has been intimately involved in drawing attention to our parish in all the right ways. I look forward to learning from her and bringing more opportunities to Delcambre with her help.” The team hopes that this relationship can yield stronger relationships and growth for Delcambre in coordination with what the existing organizations and agencies have already set in motion.

For more information about the Alliance, its board, and its plans for 2019, visit www.developvermilion.org.