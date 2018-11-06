Delcambre to begin installing meters

Delcambre residents and visitors will soon see construction underway in the city and are asked to be cautious and courteous while traveling in the construction zones.

On Monday morning, the water meter project will be underway, a process that has taken years to be put into motion.

Mayor Pam Blakely told KLFY-TV that this project is a positive change that the city and its residents need.

“Our previous administration wanted water meters,” Blakely said, “and from what I’m told by one of the council members, it wasn’t fair that you have a one-person household versus a 10-person household with everyone paying the same rate.”

The Town of Delcambre will be covering the cost of the meters with grants from the USDA and Louisiana Department of Health.

Residents are currently paying an annual flat rate of $22.50 for their water bill. Once all of the meters are put into place, residents will be charged $16.50 per month for the first 2,000 gallons and $4.60 for every 1,000 gallons thereafter.

Commercial properties will pay $21.50 for the first 2,000 gallons and $4.80 for the next 1,000 gallons.

Another benefit of the new water meters, it will allow the city to track leaks through the new technology.

The project is expected to take 565 days to complete.