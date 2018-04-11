Delcambre to compete in state’s ‘Cleanest City Contest’

DELCAMBRE — The Town of Delcambre will be competing in the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc. State Cleanest City Contest.

Delcambre competed in the LGCF District III Cleanest City Contest on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

District III Cleanest City Contest Chairmen Gwen Lanoux and Patsy Hebert stated that, “Delcambre entered the District III Contest for the first time.

“The judges were impressed with the overall cleanliness of the town and the extent of civic pride and community involvement.”

Judges for the District III CCC were LGCF members Pam Langley. Ann Corbello, and Stephanie Tompkins.

The State Cleanest City contest will be held during the last week of April, 2018 and first week of May, 2018.

The exact date for judging in Delcambre will be announced by State Cleanest City Contest Chairperson, Jean Gilstrap.

In 1958, the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc. began sponsoring a state-wide “Cleanest City Contest.” To date, Louisiana is the only member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc. to sponsor such a contest. The aim of the contest is to instill civic pride in the individual citizens and thus, improve the appearance of villages, towns and cities.

The town of Delcambre is sponsored by the Azalea Garden Club which is a member of National Garden Clubs, Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc., Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc., District III.