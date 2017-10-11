Delcambre Homecoming Court

The Delcambre High School Homecoming court(left to right) - Top row: Natalie Duhon, Camille Duhon, Shelby Hebert and Meghan Burney; Middle row: Samantha Duhon, Karlie Crochet, Taylor Nguyen and Fatima Tello; Bottom row: Claire Olivier, Hannah Bassett and Bailey Viator. Several events are scheduled for Friday. The Open House at Delcambre High School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Pep Rally at Delcambre High School stadium starting at 2 p.m. The Alumni Tea is in Delcambre High School’s gym starting at 5 p.m. The presentation of the homecoming court will be before the game at 6:20 p.m. The Homecoming Game against Ascension Christian will kick off at 7 p.m.