Delcambre man accused of possessing stolen items

DELCAMBRE — An investigation into items stolen from a local business led to the arrest of a 48-year-old Delcambre man.

On Sept. 18, at 3:15 p.m., officers of the Delcambre Police Department, along with members of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff Narcotics Task Force, served an arrest and search warrant on Ty F. Leblanc of 605 N Marie St. in Delcambre.

Leblanc was located in the residence and placed under arrest without incident pursuant to an arrest warrant for Felony Possession of Stolen Property. A subsequent search of the residence pursuant to the related search warrant produced numerous electronic items that had been reported stolen by a telecommunications business located within the city limits of Delcambre.

During the search, officers also discovered a small amount of illicit drugs, paraphernalia and a small marijuana growing operation was located in a closet of the bedroom of the accused.

Leblanc was booked at the Delcambre Police Department and then transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on the charges of Possession of Stolen Property with a bond set at $50,000.

The illegal narcotics were turned over to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Task Force. Charges are pending the results of lab analysis and investigation.

Delcambre Chief of Police James Broussard said he and all members of the Delcambre Police Department want to thank Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon and members of the Narcotics Task Force for their assistance in serving these warrants in a safe and controlled environment for all parties involved.