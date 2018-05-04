Delcambre Police investigating shooting that occurred at car wash Thursday night

DELCAMBRE — At 8:22 p.m. Thursday nightm the Delcambre Police received a report of a shooting at the Wizard Car Wash located on La. Hwy. 14 in the town limits.

Upon arrival, officers located a white male victim who had been shot multiple times. This subject was treated at the scene by Delcambre Fire First Responders and Acadian Ambulance personnel, and then transported to Lafayette General Medical Center for further treatment.

This subject has been admitted into ICU with non-life threatening injuries and in stable condition according to Lafayette General staff.

After obtaining video from the car wash, officers are attempting to identify two males and a female who are seen on video.

Officers believe this incident is the result of a drug deal gone bad, as officers have recovered a large amount of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamines and marijuana at the scene of the shooting.

Delcambre Police are asking for anyone with any information on this shooting to call the Delcambre Police at 337-685-4404.