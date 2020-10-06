Delta currently projected to make landfall in Louisiana late Friday or early Saturday as a category 2 hurricane

Delta is a major hurricane (category 4).

It will make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday.

Landfall projection for the U.S. shows south central or southeast Louisiana, late Friday or early Saturday as a category 2.

Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.

Delta is a small, compact tropical system. Hurricane force winds extend 10 to 20 miles from the center. Tropical Storm force winds extend 40 to 80 miles from the center.