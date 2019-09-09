Dexter Callahan seeks election to District 12 seat on Vermilion Parish Police Jury

I, Dexter Callahan, would like to announce my candidacy for the District 12 seat of the Vermilion Parish Police Jury. I have been happily married to my wife Brenda for the last 41 years. Together we have raised 3 children and they in turn have provided us with 4 wonderful grandchildren.

I retired from Slemco where I enjoyed an exciting career of 31 years serving their customers. I have also had the privilege of serving on the Coulee Des Jonc Drainage District Board of Commissioners for the past 24 years. I truly believe that my experience working with the two previous jurors has helped me to understand some of the problems associated with District 12. I am fully aware that there are many more issues out there that will need to be addressed and I am really anxious to try and tackle them while working with the rest of the jury.

If elected on October 12, I will work hard to try and help those in need of our services whether it is for drainage, roads, garbage disposal or any other problems in our district.

Please feel free to contact me at 337-652-4342 at any time with any questions you may have. My email address is dcalthetiger@hotmail.com and my number is 79 on the ballot.

Paid for by Dexter Callahan